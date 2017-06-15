Interview with Karen Yoshitomi, Custodian of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington

We had ample opportunity to talk to my grandmother after we started learning more. But I had to ask, as opposed to it being offered to us. My curiosity unfolded as I worked for JACL. At that time (in the late 80s), it was the very tail end of the redress movement. We were working with the Department of Justice to help find people who were eligible to receive redress. I got a chance to meet all these people who for years and years had not talked about their experience. We were able to do something to recognize the experience that they had. The apology (by then President Ronald Reagan) was very significant for a lot of these folks. It was too late for my grandfather. He had passed by then. But not for my grandmother, and not for my mom, uncles and aunt. My mom was a little girl in the 1940s. She was born in 1930, so she would have been 12.

The roots of the J

I think that if you look back in some of the founding documents of the J(the nickname for the JCCCW), they wanted to carry on the language, but also the culture. It started out as a Kokugo Gakkoo, which says something about it because that translates as “national language school.” That’s why the building was constructed not just as a school but as a gathering place. At the time, there was a lot of need for social support. The spiritual was covered with the churches. And they had these civic organizations. But what about for the kenjinkais (prefectural associations) or the gardeners’ association or whatever clubs and groups that you had? They needed a place to meet, to conduct business, as well as to have events and gather to support each other. I think, essentially, the function (of the J) is the same as it was 100 years ago.