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Hiroshima to Hope 2026

By
N.A.P Staff
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Images from Hiroshima to Hope 2026

Crowd of people on a wooden bridge holding illuminated lanterns over a river at dusk, with photographers crouching below.

Attendees standing in line to have their personally written lanterns placed on Green Lake in Seattle for the annual Hiroshima to Hope event. Photo credit: David Hatten. 

Glowing paper lanterns with Asian writing drift on a calm blue lake at night.

Floating lanterns on Green Lake at night.   Photo credit: David Hatten. 

People wading in a lake at dusk, releasing glowing paper lanterns along the water, with a wooden dock in the foreground.

Placing attendees’ written lanterns on Green Lake. Photo credit: David Hatten.

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