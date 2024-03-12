From the state House in Olympia to the protests at Puyallup Fairgrounds, this year’s Day of Remembrance was marked by a robust lineup of activities. As our community finds its voice, it also finds allies in unexpected places. Here’s a visual recap of the 2024 Day of Remembrance
weekend.
▲A round of applause in the House of Representatives for the Day of Remembrance resolution.▲lunch in the House Rules Room▲Reverend Tadao Koyama of the Tacoma Buddhist Temple▲State Sen. Bob Hasegawa makes some remarks at the Day of Remembrance lunch▲Hasegawa gets a hug from a fellow legislator▲The Color Guard procession featured members of the Nisei Veterans Committee▲Boy Scouts from Troop 252 take in the proceedings.
Day of Remembrance 2024 in Photos