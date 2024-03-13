Day of Remembrance Recap: Community Shares Powerful Moments

By staff of Sen. Bob Hasegawa

Last month, the Washington State Legislature hosted a reception following the passing of a joint House of Representatives and Senate resolution observing the February 19th Day of Remembrance at the State Capitol.

◀︎ State Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos speaks on the House floor

The ceremony took place in the chamber of the House of Representatives, featuring a procession by the Color Guards made up of members of the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) and Boy Scout Troop 252. Following the adoption of the resolution, guests were invited to a lunch in the House Rules Room co-hosted by Rep. State Representative Sharon Tomiko Santos and Sen. State Senator Bob Hasegawa, Majority Caucus Chair.

A special recognition was paid to guests who were survivors of the 1942 incarceration: Sam Sawada, Dee Goto and Trudy Hayashida.

▼Color Guards from the Nisei Veterans Committee stand ready

State Sen. Bob Hasegawa speaks on the House floor. ▶︎

The event was well attended by community leaders including but not limited to Bill Tashima, Dr. Kyle Kinoshita, Bob Nakamura of Olympia Japanese America Citizens League, Dale Kaku, vice commander of NVC, Allen and June Nakamoto of NVC, Consul General of Japan in Seattle Makoto Iyori, Dr. Andrew Miller from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction covering the Kip Tokuda Grant, Rose Kato Gyotoku, Lori Matsukawa of the Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington, Michael Johnston, commissioner of the Washington State Supreme Court, Dale Watanabe of Japan-America Society of the State of Washington, and Dr. Nobuyuki Odagiri, president of the Japan Business Association of Seattle.

It was a powerful gathering of diverse groups from within the community and a place to come together in remembrance and union.

More DoR related articles are here& here