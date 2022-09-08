Home Event Bellevue College 6th Annual Japan Week

Bellevue College 6th Annual Japan Week

A Community Day Open to the Public Sat Sep 24, 10 AM – 5 PM

Bellevue College presents JAPAN WEEK. This annual cultural festival is presented by a BC student club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle and community volunteers. There are contests with prizes, performances of Japanese music, dance, drumming, exhibits and demonstrations of Japanese calligraphy, flower arranging, tea ceremony, HAIKU, ORIGAMI, martial arts, folktale storytelling and kid’s toys and games, lectures on AI and robotics, the video game industry, a MANGA drawing workshop, etc., etc.Now recruiting 200 volunteers!

Check out the Japan Week website for more information

https://studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu/japan-week/

