KODA Condominiums Open in Nihonmachi

By Misa Murohashi, The North American Post

The lot where Uwajimaya’s first Seattle store was located, on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main, has been transformed into a new residential tower with ground floor retail space, “KODA.” The 17-floor building was envisioned by international developers DA LI Development USA. The developer purchased the property from NAP publisher Tomio Moriguchi in 2016. DA LI is a publicly-traded Taiwanese company. This project is its first endeavor into the US market.

Of the 200 residential units, almost half of them (97 to be exact) are priced from the mid-$400K’s. Koda offers a wide selection of home types – from studios to 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes.

“Many of our residents so far are young professionals and couples, and retired couples, who love this neighborhood and the convenient access to downtown and transit,“ said Vivian Hsieh, Marketing Manager of KODA. DA LI added more amenities for remote workers such as community working spaces and conference rooms to meet remote working demands due to the pandemic.

Two retail spaces along Fifth Avenue are already leased to Asian restaurants. “I hope these businesses will become nice additions to many existing established brands in the International District,” said Vivian. DA LI Development is also teaming up with Moriguchi to develop another mixed-use development called “Fujimatsu Village” across Fifth Avenue. “Together with Fujimatsu Village, we will bring breathe new life into the community,” Vivian added.

“This area used to be very vibrant with many Japanese businesses when I was a child,” Tomio Moriguchi said, expressing his sentiment about the area.

Homes are still available to purchase and are waiting for future residents who want to call Seattle Nihonmachi home. To book your private tour at KODA, contact info@ownkoda.com.

