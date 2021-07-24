Kip Tokuda Civil Education Grants

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, State of Washington, is accepting applications for the Kip Tokuda Memorial Washington Civil Liberties Public Education Program Grant for fiscal year 2021–22. All grants are for the purpose of establishing a legacy of remembrance as part of a continuing process of recovery from the World War II exclusion, forced removal, and incarceration of individuals of Japanese ancestry.

To apply, log into the OSPS’s “EDS” portal (Education Data System), locate FP764, and complete all pages of the application, including required pages on the left side of the screen.

The legislative funding for this grant covers a two-year project; thus, you will be completing the application for the entire project or projects — up to 3 projects per applicant — for both years (2021–2023). Follow the directions closely on each page of the application, as you will be asked to answer questions regarding the project(s) and to apply the budget narrative to each year.

Applications will be accepted in fiscal year 2021-22 with a budget-only form package in fiscal year 2022-23, which approved grantees will be prompted to submit in the second year.

Info: www.k12.wa.us/student-success/resources-subject-area/social-studies/social-studies-grant-opportunities