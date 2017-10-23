Kuniko Fukushima Concert “Autumn Rhapsody”

Singer-songwriter Kuniko Fukushima of Seattle will hold a concert at the Royal Room in Columbia City on November 16. She made her professional debut in Japan in 1978 and has written songs for famous Japanese singers such as Akina Nakamori, Naoko Ken and Anri. She moved to Seattle four years ago, and since then she’s held regular concerts playing the piano and singing. She also teaches a voice-training class near Seatac Airport.

The Royal Room where she will play has a jazz club feel. It has a good bar menu to order from during the concert. “It’s the first time for a Japanese artist to perform in the Royal Room,” Kuniko says. “I want everyone to feel the warmth and nostalgia of Japanese melodies and words. I also plan to sing English translations of Japanese songs. I want everyone to experience a concert in a comfortable musical space,” she says. The concert will feature Shiho Kurauchi on the koto and Saburo Miyata on bass.

INFORMATION

Date & Time: Thursday November 16th 8:00 – 9:45 pm (6:30 Door Open)

Location: The Royal Room, 5000 Rainier Ave. S., Seattle

Ticket: Cover by donation

Contact: reservations@theroyalroomseattle.com

Web: Kuniko Fukushima Official Site