Home Event Calendar from April 12th Print Issue

Calendar from April 12th Print Issue

By
N.A.P Staff
-
APRIL

▪️Washington State Fair Events Center, Washington State Spring Fair 2024, April 11-14 and 18-21. https://www.thefair.com/spring-fair/

▪️ Association for Asian American Studies, 2024 AAAS Annual Conference, April 25-27, all day, Washington State Convention Center https://aaastudies.org/conference/

▪️ The Museum of Flight, JASSW Annual Meeting 2024: Soaring Towards the Future, April 25, 5:30-8:30 pm. Your registration to the Annual Meeting includes FREE admission to the museum before it closes at 5pm!
https://jassw.info/event-5591941

▪️ Seattle Japanese Garden, SJG Youth Photography Workshop In The Garden No.1, April 27, 11:30am-3:30pm.
https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/4/27/youth-photography-workshop

 ▪️JCCCW, JIA Social, April 28, 1-3pm, 1414 S. Weller St., social event for Japanese in the US.
https://japaneseinamerica.org/2024/04/01/jiasocial/

MAY

▪️ JCCCW, Kodomo no Hi 2024 (Children’s Day Festival), May 5 11 am-5 pm, https://www.jcccw.org/kodomo-no-hi

▪️ Seattle International Film Festival, May 9-19, various locations,
https://www.siff.net/festival

▪️ Washington Hall, Seattle Art Book Fair, May 11-12, 11am-5pm,
https://www.seattleartbookfair.org/

▪️ Third Place Books Ravenna, Mitzi Asai Loftus and David Loftus — “From Thorns to Blossoms” May 17, 7-8:30pm, Free event
http://bit.ly/3TUx8Ks

▪️ U District Street Fair, May 18-19, 11am-7pm, https://udistrictseattle.com/streetfair

▪️Wing Luke Museum, 2024 Spring Market, May 25, 11am-3pm,
https://www.wingluke.org/eventscalendar/2024-spring-market

Previous articleQuiz! NIKKEI Around the World
Next articleA History of Hanami
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR