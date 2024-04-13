Calendar from April 12th Print Issue

APRIL



▪️Washington State Fair Events Center, Washington State Spring Fair 2024, April 11-14 and 18-21. https://www.thefair.com/spring-fair/

▪️ Association for Asian American Studies, 2024 AAAS Annual Conference, April 25-27, all day, Washington State Convention Center https://aaastudies.org/conference/

▪️ The Museum of Flight, JASSW Annual Meeting 2024: Soaring Towards the Future, April 25, 5:30-8:30 pm. Your registration to the Annual Meeting includes FREE admission to the museum before it closes at 5pm!

https://jassw.info/event-5591941

▪️ Seattle Japanese Garden, SJG Youth Photography Workshop In The Garden No.1, April 27, 11:30am-3:30pm.

https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events-calendar/2024/4/27/youth-photography-workshop

▪️JCCCW, JIA Social, April 28, 1-3pm, 1414 S. Weller St., social event for Japanese in the US.

https://japaneseinamerica.org/2024/04/01/jiasocial/