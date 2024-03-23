Calendar from March 22nd Print Issue

MARCH

▪️Seattle University Pigott Auditorium, The Noto Earthquake: Implications for Natural Hazards Preparation in Washington State, March 26, 5 pm, Sponsored by JASSW and the Consul General of Japan Seattle. Free event.

Register here: https://jassw.info/event-5615712

▪️NVC Memorial Hall, Japan-America Society of the State of Washington Small Business Empowerment Workshop, March 29, Register for a one-on-one workshop: https://jassw.info/event-5629245

▪️Japanese American Exclusion Memorial, Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community Commemoration: Teach the Children 11am-noon. Commemorating 82 years since Japanese Americans were forcibly removed from Bainbridge Island. https://bijac.org/event/march-30th-commemoration/?event_date=2024-03-30

▪️Washington State Convention Center, Sakura-Con. Fri, Mar 29– Sun, Mar 31.

A Northwest anime convention. https://sakuracon.org/

