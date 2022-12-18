Tom & Yoko Sasaki Gathering

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

An informal gathering was held for Tom and Yoko Sasaki on November 16. The occasion was simply an opportunity to say “hello” and “thank you” to the couple, who have been in Japan throughout the pandemic. Tom was passing through Seattle to “clean out his office,” among other loose ends that he needed to tie up here.

Many know Tom and Yoko for their years of local Nikkei community volunteer work. Tom is mainly remembered for taking the lead on improving communication between Japanese American and Shin-Issei community groups (napost.com, May 2022). The “Nikkei Network” meetings that he began with others are still ongoing every other month.

Tom: “We lived in Seattle area for over 40 years and feel Seattle is our second native town. We appreciate the opportunity individually and professionally, and friendship from our many friends. Our kids are now in Japan and we feel our family should be close together. However, our hearts are still in Seattle and who knows, we might be back in the future… we don’t know for sure at this moment.”