Tadaima! Virtual Pilgrimage

By David Yamaguchi, The North American Post

This year, Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages and the National Park Service will be hosting the second annual “Tadaima! A Community Virtual Pilgrimage.” Readers will remember last year’s fabulous program, which helped keep our minds engaged when we were mostly stuck at home. Centered around understanding the JA internment camps, this year’s lineup of speakers, artists, panel discussions, and films is more limited than in 2020, apparently for budgetary reasons. Nonetheless, there is undoubtedly some content worth viewing. The evolving fare includes:

Seven workshops, on topics ranging from genealogy, identity, Nikkei LGBTQ, Okinawans dispersed in the Nikkei diaspora, and writing.

“Ainu in Diaspora” concerns Japanese indigenous people in the diaspora. (Note: if you are reading this, your genetic makeup is probably about 10% Jomon, the ancestors of the Ainu.)

“Everything She Touched, the Life of Ruth Asawa,” a 59-minute talk on the life work of the nationally known artist whose life path ran through the Rohwer camp in Arkansas.

Especially notable is the all-Yonsei team assembling the 2021 program, four of 12 of whom are Seattle-based. Participation online is free and open to the public.

Register at jampilgrimages.com/tadaima2021