UW Humphrey Fellows Visit NAP

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

On Monday, August 23, the North American Post hosted a visit by seven Distinguished Hubert Humphrey Fellows. All are leading mid-career working journalists or media experts from Eastern Europe and Central Asia. They are in Seattle to participate in a Media and Information workshop at the UW’s Center for an Informed Public. They are at UW courtesy of the US State Department’s three-week exchange program. Its goals include “advancing the public good through multilateral collaboration between nations, and cooperation on shared global challenges.”

The NAP visit was requested by James C. Evans, Director of English Language Programs at the UW. The UW has 14 Distinguished Humphrey Fellows on campus.

Why do such visits matter? For the English-bilingual visitors, it was an opportunity to view work being done in Seattle that resembles their own. For the NAP, it was a chance to give a 40-minute overview to a knowledgeable international audience and gain feedback.

Arminas Varanauskas, from Lithuania: “Your comic-strip artist is really good!”

A larger “takeaway” is that the work of the smallest newspaper in the International District is interesting enough to a UW administrator to take his guests on a field trip to meet its staff and see its facilities.