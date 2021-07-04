Mukai Haiku Contest Winners

On March 26, we announced the Mukai Farm & Garden Haiku contest. Winners were selected in five categories, where “Peoples Choice” received the most votes from visitors viewing the displayed poems, and other entries were assessed by a panel of judges.
Category:
People’s Choice Award
sand-covered barracks
the tower guard witnesses
racial injustice
—Tomosumi
Heritage
my ancestors’ dreams
bloom in me, a blossom tree
with deep roots and reach
—Cynthia Hernandez
Nature
More snow erases
the careful calligraphy
of windfall on ice.
—Anne Spiers
Social Justice
On the ground,
Gasping
for fresh air, Praying to
live
His skin becomes cold.
—Adi Shepard
Young Poets
I love beginnings
a chick named Jesse
Owens
going places fast
—Ella Ødegaard