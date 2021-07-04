Home Community Mukai Haiku Contest Winners

Photo: Mukai Farm & Garden

On March 26, we announced the Mukai Farm & Garden Haiku contest. Winners were selected in five categories, where “Peoples Choice” received the most votes from visitors viewing the displayed poems, and other entries were assessed by a panel of judges.   

Category:

People’s Choice Award

sand-covered barracks

the tower guard witnesses

racial injustice

—Tomosumi

Heritage 

my ancestors’ dreams

bloom in me, a blossom tree

with deep roots and reach

—Cynthia Hernandez

Nature

More snow erases

the careful calligraphy

of windfall on ice.

—Anne Spiers

Social Justice

On the ground,

Gasping

for fresh air, Praying to

live

His skin becomes cold.

—Adi Shepard

Young Poets

I love beginnings

a chick named Jesse

Owens

going places fast

—Ella Ødegaard

 

Info:mukaifarmandgarden.org

