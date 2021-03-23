Mukai Farm Haiku Contest

Mukai Farm & Garden, Vashon Island, is sponsoring its second annual Haiku Festival, March to April 24,2021. There is a limit of three entries per person. Submit entries on Mukai’s website (https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/). Entries will be on display at Mukai Farm throughout the month of May. Visitors may vote for their favorite haiku for the People’s Choice awards from April 24-30. Vote online or at the Mukai Farm & Garden kiosk.

This juried competition is for people of all ages to submit their haiku poems to compete in the following categories:

Nature : Most elegant and poignant depiction of some aspect of nature

Young Poets: Best haiku for 1) children (grades K-6) and 2) young adult (grades 7-12)

People's Choice: Most popular haiku

Other categories that may occur to the jurors.

“Last year’s Haiku Festival drew 250 entries from all over the world, from people aged five to ninety-five,” said Rita Brogan, President of the Mukai Farm & Garden Board. “This year we look forward to an equally delightful burst of creativity from poets from Vashon and beyond.”

Vashon’s Mukai Farm & Garden is a place that nurtures awareness of Asian-Pacific culture and history. The former strawberry farm has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the few surviving Japanese farmsteads in the US.