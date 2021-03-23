Home Community Mukai Farm Haiku Contest

Mukai Farm Haiku Contest

Mukai Haiku festival 2021

Mukai Farm & Garden, Vashon Island, is sponsoring its second annual Haiku Festival, March to April 24,2021. There is a limit of three entries per person. Submit entries on Mukai’s website (https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/). Entries will be on display at Mukai Farm throughout the month of May. Visitors may vote for their favorite haiku for the People’s Choice awards from April 24-30. Vote online or at the Mukai Farm & Garden kiosk.

This juried competition is for people of all ages to submit their haiku poems to compete in the following categories:

  • Heritage: Most eloquent portrayal of the history or some other aspect of the Mukai Farm & Garden
  • Nature: Most elegant and poignant depiction of some aspect of nature
  • Social Justice: Shedding unique insight on social equity
  • Young Poets: Best haiku for 1) children (grades K-6) and 2) young adult (grades 7-12)
  • People’s Choice: Most popular haiku

Other categories that may occur to the jurors.

“Last year’s Haiku Festival drew 250 entries from all over the world, from people aged five to ninety-five,” said Rita Brogan, President of the Mukai Farm & Garden Board. “This year we look forward to an equally delightful burst of creativity from poets from Vashon and beyond.”

https://mukaifarmandgarden.org/events/

Vashon’s Mukai Farm & Garden is a place that nurtures awareness of Asian-Pacific culture and history. The former strawberry farm has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places as one of the few surviving Japanese farmsteads in the US.

Mukai Haiku festival 2021

 

