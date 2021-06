Kura Sushi opened in Bellevue, 266 16th Avenue NE, a few blocks south of Uwajimaya, on June 17. It is one of more than 540 restaurants, international kaiten (revolving) sushi chain, with 32 locations in the US. Kura’s size enables it to lead the field. Innovations include patented, clear-plastic ventilated lids, which limit air exposure and track the time since placement on the conveyer belt, ensuring freshness.

Info: kurasushi.com