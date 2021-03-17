Bruce Harrell Announces Candidacy for Seattle Mayor

Bruce Harrell, a Sansei, announced his candidacy for Mayor of Seattle on March 16th near Garfield High School, his alma mater. Bruce served as Seattle City Council member for 12 years. In 2016 when he was Council President, visited Japan as a member of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation, a program of the U.S.-Japan Council. He was raised in Seattle’s Central District by his African American and Japanese American mother. His mother’s family spent years at an incarceration camp during WWII.

In his newsletter, Bruce explains his explains, “we need a Mayor with the lived and professional experience to tackle complex issues head-on, with accountability and transparency – and a focus on needed collaboration and teamwork. “ Visit www.bruceforseattle.com to learn more about Harrell and his campaign. Seattle Mayor election primary is on August 2nd.

Bruce Harrell for Seattle Mayor (bruceforseattle.com)