Mayor Murray Unveils Income Tax Plan for Seattle

Washington state is one of seven states

without an income tax. Washington’s sales tax is one of the highest in the nation. That combination makes for one of the most regressive tax structures in the US.

Supporters of the current tax structure say that having no income tax lures global corporations here. Opponents, including Mayor Murray, insist the current tax structure is unfair to low- income households.

“The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) has found Washington state’s existing tax structure to be the most regressive in the nation, disproportionately hitting low-income households,” the mayor’s office said. “ITEP found in 2015 that state and local taxes paid by the 20% of Washington families with the lowest incomes amounted to 16.8% of their income. In contrast, the tax burden for the 1% of families with the highest incomes was 2.4% of their income.”