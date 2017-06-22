Hoji Shimbun Reincarnates as Hokubei Hochi after the War ~NAP History

The editor in chief was the same person who published Hokubei Jiji before the war, Sumio Arima. The publisher was the former editor of the Tacoma Jiji, Sadahiko Ikoma. He was also the secretary-general of the Hokubei Hochi Foundation and the grandfather of Elaine Ikoma Ko.

The word “hochi” took on the meaning of a noticeboard where Japanese Americans returning from the camps could watch out for each other. Arima had this to say about restarting the Jiji media business:

“What is that person up to? What are those people trying to do? Even if you wanted to know, there was no way to find out. A half year had passed since we identified the need for some sort of news media. We figured we could put out temporarily a weekly publication that shared regional news, and that was Hokubei Hochi.”

The office was on 6th Avenue in Nihonmachi. At first, it was an eight-page tabloid that came out once a week, but by 1948, it was published three times a week, and by the following year, it was coming out six times a week. More people were returning from Japan, increasing the readership and the advertising base, and strengthening the Nikkei community once again.

Visits by the Royal Family and Prime Minister

In 1960, the Crown Prince and Princess (today’s Emperor and Empress) visited Seattle. The paper reported in its October 5 edition that 1,000 people went to the airport to greet them. For days after, Japanese companies celebrated the arrival of the guests. And in 1975, the paper did a special on the Seattle visit of Prime Minister Takeo Miki, which was picked up by the Yomiuri Shimbun.