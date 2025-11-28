New Election Date Due to Ballot Error International Special Review District Board

By Rebecca Frestedt and Zachary Pullin

NAP Contributors

The International Special Review District (ISRD) Board invites the community to take part in its annual board election – a meaningful opportunity to help guide the future of the Chinatown International District (CID) in Seattle, Washington. The election will be conducted by mail-in ballot only with ballots due by Tuesday, December 2. Please note: ballots initially mailed in late October had an error, so the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods will have this year’s election deadline from November 18 to December 2. New ballots and pre-stamped return envelopes are being mailed to all registered voters. Voters are encouraged to return the new, green-colored ballots early to ensure they are received by the deadline. The original, pink-colored ballots will not be counted.

To make participation easier, Department of Neighborhoods staff will host special office hours at Hing Hay Coworks, 409 Maynard Ave S, Seattle on Tuesday, December 2, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Completed ballots will be accepted, and Vietnamese and Chinese language interpretation will be provided.

Three board positions are up for election:

Position #1 for Business Owner, Property Owner, or Employee

Position #2 for Resident, Tenant or Community Participant

Position #4 for Resident, Tenant or Community Participant

Nominations closed on October 14 with three candidates nominated. Candidate information is provided below. Brief candidate biographies will also be mailed with the ballots.

One candidate is seeking Position #1 for Business Owner,Property Owner, or Employee:

Hyan Ho is a restaurant owner in the district. He said the area has been a huge part of his life since he was very young. He wants to be able to make a difference in the community and help make the neighborhood be a more active, vibrant and safe area for everyone to enjoy. He previously worked as a social worker and in property management for subsidized housing.

One candidate is seeking Position #2 for Resident, Tenant or Community Participant:

Zhiyun Zhu is a resident of the neighborhood. She is a Chinese immigrant who has lived and worked in Seattle for 30 years. She has a deep understanding of the CID community and its Chinese cultural heritage. She aims to contribute perspectives on design and development that reflect the district’s historic character.

Two candidates are seeking Position #4 for Resident, Tenantor Community Participant:

Kyle Jacobson is a CID resident and currently serves on the ISRD Board member. In addition to board work, he serves the community by advocating for safe streets, as a leader of Central Seattle Greenways, and for pollution reduction in the CID. In his work on the board, he is focused on maintaining affordable housing, helping residents benefit from light rail expansion, and ensuring that ISRD Board actions are consistent with its stated mission.

Xue Yi Liu has lived within the neighborhood for the past 20 years. Her nomination says she has a strong understanding of Chinese culture and traditions, and she values the neighborhood’s diversity and spirit. She is interested in contributing her knowledge of the community cultural and historical heritage as it grows.

The special character of the CID is recognized and protected by Seattle City Ordinance. In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the district. The board is made up of seven members – five elected by the CID community and two appointed by the City of Seattle mayor. The board terms are two years and can serve up to two consecutive terms. To learn more about the election and ISRD, please visit: seattle.gov/neighborhoods/preservation/id.htm.

The current board is Eric Chan, Heather Hargesheimer (chair), Kyle Jacobson, Adrian Lam, Gary Lee, Samantha Wong (vice-chair) and Jade Yan. Chan, Jacobson and Lee’s terms will end on November 30, 2025.