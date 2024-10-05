EMMY AWARD RECORD BREAKER



By Ann Niklasson

NAP Contributor

The FX/Hulu series Shogun shatters the single-season Emmy record with 18 wins — including Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Hiroyuki Sanada, and Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Anna Sawai (the first ever for a Japanese actress). The show also took home the trophy for Best Drama Series! Here are some Shogun-related books:

Musashi’s Book of Five Rings : The Definitive Interpretation of Miyamoto Musashi’s Classic Book of Strategy by Stephen F. Kaufman Musashi’s Book of Five Rings : The Definitive Interpretation of Miyamoto Musashi’s Classic Book of Strategy by Stephen F. Kaufman

A definitive treatise on mortal combat from one of Japan’s most formidable warriors—the martial arts luminary Miyamoto Musashi. This classic interpretation of Miyamoto Musashi’s famous Book of Five Rings is explicitly intended for the martial artist—as Miyamoto Musashi originally intended. https://www.amazon.com/Musashis-Book-Five-Rings-Interpretation/dp/0804835209

A History ofJapan in Manga : Samurai,Shoguns and World War II Kanaya Shunichiro, Zack Davisson (Translated by) A History ofJapan in Manga : Samurai,Shoguns and World War II Kanaya Shunichiro, Zack Davisson (Translated by)

The entire fascinating story of Japan told in one excitingmanga-style volume! A History of Japan in Manga tells the action-packed saga of Japan from itsmisty origins up to the present day. Epic battles, noble Samurai andduplicitous leaders are all portrayed in modern manga fashion! https://www.amazon.co.jp/-/en/Shunichiro-Kanaya/dp/4805316705

Hagakure: The Secret Wisdom of the Samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo, Alexander Bennett (Translated by) Hagakure: The Secret Wisdom of the Samurai Yamamoto Tsunetomo, Alexander Bennett (Translated by)