Tomio Moriguchi Receives Citizen Award

By Barbara Mizoguchi

NAP Editor

On December 3, Japan-America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW) celebrated its 101st anniversary during its annual Holiday Dinner. At the event, Tomio Moriguchi of Seattle, Washington was presented with the Tom Foley International Citizen Award by Karen Zaugg Black, JASSW Board of Directors former Chair and Co-Mistress of Ceremonies, and Andrew McMasters, co-Master of Ceremonies. The award recognizes those who are helping to promote a better understanding of cultural and economic issues between the people of Washington State and Japan. The award is named in honor of the late honorable Tom S. Foley, a Washington State native who first worked as a lawyer then became the 49th speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and later, U.S. Ambassador to Japan.

Moriguchi humbly accepted the award with his oldest grandson Hieu Moriguchi, 17. Heiu offered modest yet proud words about his grandfather on behalf of all Tomio’s grandchildren.

Congratulations, Tomio!