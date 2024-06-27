Survey on Meydenbauer Bay Park expansion

With its distinctive curved pier and stunning views, Meydenbauer Bay Park is one of Bellevue’s most popular and iconic destinations.

The community has been weighing in on priorities for the park, which have informed the

potential designs for the park’s expansion. Shared with community members at a June

10th meeting, the designs are the subject of an online survey, available until July 15.

In 2010, the city adopted the Meydenbauer Bay Park and Land Use Plan, with

considerable community input, to guide the park’s future development.

A first phase of development completed in 2019 added the public pier expanded the beach of the old Meydenbauer Beach Park eightfold, restored the ravine and established the beginning of a pedestrian promenade.

The city is now pursuing a second phase of expansion, guided by the 2010 or adopted

plan and current input and city needs. The park will be expanded south along the shore,

toward the intersection of 100th Avenue Northeast and Lake Washington Boulevard.

This design phase will last approximately another six months; the project timeline will be

determined at the end of this design process.

Take survey now: www.engagingbellevue.com/meydenbauer-bay-park-expansion

CONTACTS: ☎️ 425-452-4286 、 cfaine@bellevuewa.gov

（Christina Faine, Parks & Community Services Public Information Officer）