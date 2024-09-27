Event Calendar from September 27th Print issue

■Blaine Bazaar – Sat, Oct 5, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. Take-out only with limited seating inside. BBQ salmon, BBQ chicken, vegetarian yakisoba, curry, suno dogs, and pie. Also farmer’s market, bake sale, and ohagi. Portions of the proceeds benefit Mission Guatemala. See: www.blaineonline.org.

■Matsutake Mushroom Hunting Lecture – Sat, Oct 5, 1-2 p.m. 220 PDX, 220 NW Second Ave., Portland, OR. Free. Amy Peterson, who leads the Japanese American Museum of Oregon’s annual matsutake hunt, will give a talk on mushroom hunting in Oregon, how to identify mushrooms, equipment needed, and where to find mushrooms. Registration required: https://jamo.org/matsutake-lecture/.

■Unearthing History: Planting the Seeds for Densho’s Legacy Unearthing History – Thu, Oct 10th, 5:30-7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET. Densho’s 2024 virtual fundraiser. A celebration of collective impact and expression of ongoing commitment to stewarding for future generations. Register at: www.densho.org/unearthing-history.

■Philip Woo’s 50th High School Reunion Party! – Fri, Oct 11th, 7-10 p.m., Terry’s Kitchen, 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Live music. Franklin High, Garfield High, Cleveland High, Rainier Beach High, Seattle. All are welcome. Featuring: Philip Woo (via Tokyo) – keyboard and Harmonica, Leonard Berman – guitar, Danny Benson – bass, and Ben Smith – drums. Special Guest: Detroit’s own Ashton Moore – vocal and Swinky – vocal. Philip Woo’s Habanero Hot Sauce available for $10. Tickets: $35 (Includes sales tax).

Reservations : https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/. Also, see: https://www.facebook.com/philipwoomusic/.

■64th Convention of Japanese People Abroad – Tue-Thu, Oct 15-17th, Tokyo, Japan and online. Register at: https://jadesas.or.jp/jp/taikai01/ by Sep 17th. Any and every Nikkei and Japanese abroad are welcome to participate. We also welcome non- descendants who have an interest in Nikkeis and Nikkei communities, and are active members of Nikkei organizations.

■The Life, Art, and Faith of Sadao Watanabe trailer: Watanabe Yoshio video screening and art exhibition – Sun, Oct 20th; 30 min. screening: 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Japanese subtitles. Seattle Japanese Baptist Church, 160 Broadway, Seattle. Printmaking program for children and refreshments provided. For more information, see: www.jbcseattle.org

MISCELLANEOUS

■2026 Seattle FIFA World Cup Host City Poster Contest due Oct 20. Winning design will be featured as the official poster gaining national and international recognition. See details at: https://seattlefwc26.org/poster-contest.

■Omoide Project – seeking submissions for upcoming book, Omoide VII. No writing experience needed – just a desire to share and preserve stories of Japanese Americans. It will feature stories about small but significant acts of kindness and compassion. Expressed by Nikkei and non-Nikkei during World War II in 1942-45 when Japanese Americans were faced with great fear and uncertainty. If you’re interested in joining the Omoide Writing Group, contributing stories or a speaking presentation, contact: deegoto@gmail.com.