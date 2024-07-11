Calendar from July 12th Print Issue

JULY



▪️Seattle Japanese Language School

for the 2024-2025 academic year is open through Jul 16 for returning students. Jul 17, registration opens for new students. Students who take these classes will learn the Japanese language and about Japanese culture. See: https://www.jcccw.org/sjls.

▪️Annual Kimono Sale — Tue/Thu, Jul 16, 18, 23, 25, 30 and Aug 1, 7-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. Also, Sat, Aug 3, 2-7 p.m. at Obon Fest. For more info: mottainaicraftgroup24@gmail.com. Kimono-related donations are appreciated.

▪️Demystifying the Unconscious Minds of Bilingual Communications – Shin-Issei Perspectives – Thu, Jul 18, 5 p.m. virtual (Fri, Jul 19, 9 a.m. Japan) by the U.S.-Japan Council. Shin-Issei panelists with different backgrounds analyze communication behaviors in two (or more) languages seamlessly. Panel will explore unspoken rules with input from the audience. Register at: https://www.usjapancouncil.org/upcoming-events/.

▪️Tea Ceremony: Introduction To Chanoyu – Sat, Jul 20, 1–3:40 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events .

▪️Natsu Matsuri – Sat-Sun, Jul 20-21, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sun. Weller Steet between 5 th & 6 th Ave S, Seattle. A celebration of summer by Uwajimaya with lots of food vendors and community organizations.

▪️People of the Drum by Portland Taiko, Sat, Jul 20, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Gateway Discovery Park, 10520 NE Halsey St, Portland. Annual event, free, family-friendly performances and workshops.

▪️Annual Obon Memorial Service, Hatsubon, and Segaki Ritual, Sun, Jul 21, 10 a.m. Jingoji Buddhist Temple, 502 Redmond-Fall City Rd SE, Redmond. Obon is a time to pay respectful homage to loved ones and ancestors and pray for longevity of living parents. If you would like to participate, send or telephone ancestor names by Jul 17. (425)-222-4710. Free. Donations welcomed. https://www.facebook.com/jingoji.buddhist.temple/ .

▪️Jazz Sake in the Garden – Mon, Jul 22, 6-9 p.m. Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/events .

▪️64th Annual Golf Tournament, Mon, Jul 22, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., The Plateau Club, Sammamish. Fundraiser by Japan-America Society of the State of Washington. Registration and info at: https://jassw.info/event-5667196 .

▪️Brave Mrs. Sato Reading with book author Lori Matsukawa, Sat, Jul 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St STE 100, Portland. Free with admission.

▪️Wakamusha film, Fri, Jul 26, 7 p.m.; July 27, 4-7 p.m.; Sun Jul 28, 4 -7 p.m. NW Film Forum, 1515 — 12th Ave, Seattle. Written and directed by Ryutaro Ninomiya. Lives of three young men who contemplate their meaningless lives, viewing the world through dull eyes. Tickets at: https://nwfilmforum.org/films/wakamusha .

▪️Wandering & Wondering, Butoh dance performance, Sun, Jul 28, 12-3 p.m. Kubota Garden, 110915 – 51 st Ave S, Seattle. Visitors will encounter dancers and musicians dispersed in surprising locations as performers engage in a response to the scents, sounds, sights and sensations of the garden.

▪️Tea Ceremony: Introduction to Chanoyu , Sun, Jul 28, 1–3:40 p.m., Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle. https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/ Events.

▪️Garden Tour, Sun, Jul 28, 10 a.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Tour with volunteer guides. If registration is full, sign up on the waitlist. https://kubotagarden.org/tours.

▪️Mukai Studio Ghibli Festival at Vashon Theatre, 17723 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, featuring:

Spirited Away, Tue, Jul. 23 rd, 7 p.m.

My Neighbor Totoro, Tue, Aug. 6th, 7 p.m.

Princess Mononoke, Tue, Aug 20th, 7 p.m. For more

information, see: mukaifarmandgarden.org.

▪️Bon Odori – a free, outdoor Japanese dance honoring the spirits of ancestors. Along with food andactivities, the festival can be found at several locations:

・ Sat-Sun, Jul 20-21, 2-8 p.m. Seattle Betsuin Temple, 1427 S Main St. https://www.seattlebetsuin.com/2024-bon-odori/.

・ Sat, Jul 27, 4-9 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N, Auburn. https://www.wrbt.org/.

・ Sun, Jul 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle. https://www.keironw.org.

・ Sat, Aug 3, 2-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. https://www.oregonbuddhisttemple.com/obon-festival.

・ Sat, Aug 3, 4-8 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma. https://www.tacomabt.org.

・ Sat, Aug 10, 5-9 p.m. by the Olympia Chapter, Japanese American Citizens League. New location — South Puget Sound Community College, Center for Student Success (Bldg 22), 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. For more info: Reiko Callner (360) 791-3295. https://www.facebook.com/share/tTAS1j9tu DVCyMEX/? mibextid=9l3rBW .

・ Sat, Aug 31, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden with paid admission, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland. https://japanesegarden.org/events/bon-odori-summer-festival-2024/.