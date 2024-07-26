Calendar from July 26th Print Issue

Japan Week – The 8th JAPAN WEEK @ Bellevue College is collecting recycled Manga, in any language, for its Manga Swap to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th (but no adult content, please). We’re also collecting ‘nicer’ Japanese items and ‘less ‘expensive’ items for the Flea Markets. Donation drop-offs:

・ Aug. 16 (Fri) 2pm – 6pm

・ Aug. 17 (Sat) 11am – 6pm Bellevue College: 3000 Landerholm Circle SE. Parking lot #10 (Look for the red “Nihon Matsuri” banners). For questions, contact us at JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu

Web: https://bit.ly/2024JW

ONGOING

▪️Dancing with Our Ancestors – Wed-Sun, 12-4 p.m., free. White River Valley Museum, 918 “H” St SE, Auburn. Exhibit created with White River Buddhist Temple and its members. Learn the history of Bon Odori and the temple with instructional video on the dances. See kimonos, happi coats, yukatas, fans, taiko, photos and more. On display through Oct 13.

JULY

▪️Wakamusha film, Fri, Jul 26, 7 p.m.; Sat, Jul 27, 4 & 7 p.m.; Sun Jul 28, 4 & 7 p.m. NW Film Forum, 1515 – 12th Ave, Seattle. Written and directed by Ryutaro Ninomiya. Lives of three young men who contemplate their meaningless lives, viewing the world through dull eyes.

▪️Legendary Makers Market, Fri-Sat, Jul 26-27, 3-10 p.m. and Sun, Jul 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Round, 12600 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, OR. Four unique vendor pods with elements of film, wellness, and interactive art.

▪️Brave Mrs. Sato Reading – book author Lori Matsukawa, Sat, Jul 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St STE 100, Portland. Free with admission. https://jamo.org/event/brave-mrs-sato-a-reading-with-author-lori-matsukawa/. ▪️Wandering & Wondering, Butoh dance performance, Sun, Jul 28, 12-3 p.m. Kubota Garden, 110915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. Visitors will encounter dancers and musicians dispersed in surprising locations as performers engage in a response to the scents, sounds, sights and sensations of the garden. https://kubotagarden.org.

https://kubotagarden.org. ▪️Tea Ceremony: Introduction to Chanoyu, Sun, Jul 28, 1–3:40 p.m., Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle.

https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/▪️Garden Tour, Sun, Jul 28, 10 a.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Tour with volunteer guides. If registration is full, sign up on the waitlist.

https://kubotagarden.org. ▪️Annual Kimono Sale – Tue, Jul 30 & Thu, Aug 1, 7-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. Also, Sat, Aug 3, 2-7 p.m. at Obon Fest.

For more info: mottainaicraftgroup24@gmail.com. Kimono-related donations are appreciated. ▪️Bon Odori – a free, outdoor Japanese dance honoring the spirits of ancestors. Along with food and activities, the festival can be found at several locations: ⚫Sat, Jul 27, 4-9 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N, Auburn. https://www.wrbt.org/.

⚫Sun, Jul 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle.

https://www.keironw.org.

⚫Sat, Aug 3, 2-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland.

https://www.oregonbuddhisttemple.com/obon-festival.

⚫Sat, Aug 3, 4-8 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma.

https://www.tacomabt.org.

⚫Sat, Aug 10, 5-9 p.m. by the Olympia Chapter, Japanese American Citizens League. New location — South Puget Sound Community College, Center for Student Success (Bldg 22), 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. For more info: Reiko Callner (360) 791-3295.

⚫Sat, Aug 31, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden with paid admission, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland.

https://japanesegarden.org/events/bon-odori-summer-festival-2024/.

AUGUST