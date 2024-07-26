Calendar from July 26th Print Issue

Japan Week – The 8th JAPAN WEEK @ Bellevue College is collecting recycled Manga, in any language, for its Manga Swap to be held on Saturday, Oct. 5th (but no adult content, please). We’re also collecting ‘nicer’ Japanese items and ‘less ‘expensive’ items for the Flea Markets.
Donation drop-offs:
・ Aug. 16 (Fri) 2pm – 6pm
・ Aug. 17 (Sat) 11am – 6pm
Bellevue College: 3000 Landerholm Circle SE. Parking lot #10 (Look for the red “Nihon Matsuri” banners). For questions, contact us at JapanWeek@bellevuecollege.edu
Web: https://bit.ly/2024JW
▪️Legendary Makers Market, Fri-Sat, Jul 26-27, 3-10 p.m. and Sun, Jul 28, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Round, 12600 SW Crescent St., Beaverton, OR. Four unique vendor pods with elements of film, wellness, and interactive art.
www.BeavertonOregon.gov/Events.
▪️Brave Mrs. Sato Reading – book author Lori Matsukawa, Sat, Jul 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Japanese American Museum of Oregon, 411 NW Flanders St STE 100, Portland. Free with admission.https://jamo.org/event/brave-mrs-sato-a-reading-with-author-lori-matsukawa/.
▪️Wandering & Wondering, Butoh dance performance, Sun, Jul 28, 12-3 p.m. Kubota Garden, 110915 – 51st Ave S, Seattle. Visitors will encounter dancers and musicians dispersed in surprising locations as performers engage in a response to the scents, sounds, sights and sensations of the garden.
https://kubotagarden.org.
▪️Tea Ceremony: Introduction to Chanoyu, Sun, Jul 28, 1–3:40 p.m., Seattle Japanese Garden, 1075 Lake Washington Blvd E, Seattle.
https://www.seattlejapanesegarden.org/▪️Garden Tour, Sun, Jul 28, 10 a.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Tour with volunteer guides. If registration is full, sign up on the waitlist.
https://kubotagarden.org.
▪️Annual Kimono Sale – Tue, Jul 30 & Thu, Aug 1, 7-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland. Also, Sat, Aug 3, 2-7 p.m. at Obon Fest.
For more info: mottainaicraftgroup24@gmail.com. Kimono-related donations are appreciated.
▪️Bon Odori – a free, outdoor Japanese dance honoring the spirits of ancestors. Along with food and activities, the festival can be found at several locations:
⚫Sat, Jul 27, 4-9 p.m. White River Buddhist Temple, 3625 Auburn Way N, Auburn. https://www.wrbt.org/.
⚫Sun, Jul 28, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Nikkei Manor, 700 Sixth Ave S, Seattle.
https://www.keironw.org.
⚫Sat, Aug 3, 2-9 p.m. Oregon Buddhist Temple, 3720 SE 34th Ave, Portland.
https://www.oregonbuddhisttemple.com/obon-festival.
⚫Sat, Aug 3, 4-8 p.m. Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 Fawcett Ave, Tacoma.
https://www.tacomabt.org.
⚫Sat, Aug 10, 5-9 p.m. by the Olympia Chapter, Japanese American Citizens League. New location — South Puget Sound Community College, Center for Student Success (Bldg 22), 2011 Mottman Rd SW, Olympia. For more info: Reiko Callner (360) 791-3295.
⚫Sat, Aug 31, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Portland Japanese Garden with paid admission, 611 SW Kingston Ave., Portland.
https://japanesegarden.org/events/bon-odori-summer-festival-2024/.
▪️Mukai Studio Ghibli Festival at Vashon Theatre, 17723 Vashon Hwy SW, Vashon, featuring:
⚫My Neighbor Totoro, Tue, Aug. 6th, 7 p.m.
⚫Princess Mononoke, Tue, Aug 20th, 7 p.m.
For more information, see: mukaifarmandgarden.org.
▪️Japanese Heritage Night with the Seattle Mariners baseball! $5 of every ticket sold will be contributed to the beneficiary nonprofit organizations:
⚫Fri, Aug 9, 7:10 p.m. New York Mets. Beneficiary: Japanese Cultural & Community Center of WA.
https://wwwjcccw.org/.
⚫Sun, Aug 25, 1:10 p.m. New York Giants. Beneficiary: Seattle Betsuin Buddhist Temple fire.
https://seattlebetsuin.com/.
▪️“FROM HIROSHIMA TO HOPE” Lanterns light at Green Lake for hope and peace. Tue, Aug 6, at 6pm at Green Lake, Northwest shore, near Seattle Public Theater at the Bathhouse, 7312 West Green Lake Dr. N, Seattle, WA 98103.
More info: http://fromhiroshimatohope.org/event-2
The mission of From Hiroshima to Hope is to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence. We educate for peace, non-violent conflict resolution and nuclear disarmament through a public outdoor event on August 6th featuring music, speakers, and a lantern-floating ceremony.
A fund-raising event for reconstruction of the Sadako Sasaki statue which was stolen from Peace Park in University District on July 12th is also planned. The Sadako Sasaki statue was conceived and erected by Floyd Schmoe, a Quaker activist and professor in 1990.
▪️Jazz in the Garden – Wed, Aug 14, 6:30-8:00 p.m. Free, no reservations needed. Kubota Garden, Terrace Outlook, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle. Featuring award-winning singer songwriter Eugenie Jones. Bring your lawn chair, picnic, and favorite non-alcoholic beverage. If you have limited mobility and would like to use KGF’s shuttle from the parking lot to the Terrace Overlook, send an email to: volunteers@kubotagarden.org. Seattle Parks & Recreation does not allow alcohol or drug use on the premises. https://kubotagarden.org/.
▪️What is Bon? Wed, Aug 21, 2-3 p.m. White River Valley Museum, 918 “H” St SE, Auburn. Gallery talk coinciding with Dancing with Our Ancestors exhibit.
https://www.wrvmuseum.org.
▪️Summer Thunder – Taiko, Sun, Aug 25, 1 p.m. Kubota Garden, 9817 55th Ave S, Seattle.
https://kubotagarden.org/.
▪️Summerfest, Sun, Aug 27, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kawabe Memorial House, 221 – 18th Ave S, Seattle.
https://kawabehouse.org/
▪️Bon Odori Mini Documentary Screening – Thu, Aug 29, 2 p.m. White River Valley Museum, 918 “H” St SE, Auburn. Screening coincides with Dancing with Our Ancestors