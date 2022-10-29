Wing Luke “Resisters” Exhibit

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

The Wing Luke Museum’s exhibit on WWII Japanese American “resisters” opened Oct. 15. It concerns historic protests to the incarceration and their relevance to current events.

The slow pace at which I walked through its several rooms on two visits, taking photos throughout, says much about how much I was impressed. I was reminded that artists can do much to tell a complex story and make it approachable to the museum visitor who walks in from the street.

The exhibit uses multiple modalities — historic photos, historical paintings and drawings (or good replicas thereof), artifacts, wall-mounted video, and modern artwork.

Whether you are new to the topic of JA incarceration or well versed in it, just go see the new exhibit, for what might be learned from it.