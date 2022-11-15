Readers’ Giveaway to Commemorate the 120th Anniversary of the North American Post and the 30th Anniversary of Soy Source

⭐️Readers’ Giveaway⭐️

To commemorate the 120th anniversary of the North American Post and the 30th anniversary of Soy Source, we are giving away prizes to our readers as a token of our appreciation for their continued support. The gifts were generously donated by Japanese businesses.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) : Two round-trip economy class tickets from Seattle to Tokyo (one winner for NAP or Soy Source) – Equivalent to $6,000

: Two round-trip economy class tickets from Seattle to Tokyo (one winner for NAP or Soy Source) – Equivalent to $6,000 I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue : $100 ($50 x 2; three winners EACH for NAP AND Soy Source)

: $100 ($50 x 2; three winners EACH for NAP AND Soy Source) Uwajimaya : $120 gift certificate (one winner for NAP), $100 gift card (one winner for Soy Source)

: $120 gift certificate (one winner for NAP), $100 gift card (one winner for Soy Source) Puget Sound Coach Lines : Two passenger vouchers for Snoqualmie Falls and Winery Tour in Japanese (one winner for NAP or Soy Source)

: Two passenger vouchers for Snoqualmie Falls and Winery Tour in Japanese (one winner for NAP or Soy Source) Nakagawa Restaurant : $100 gift certificate ($50 x 2; one winner for NAP or Soy Source)

: $100 gift certificate ($50 x 2; one winner for NAP or Soy Source) Kinokuniya : $100 gift card (one winner for NAP or Soy Source)

: $100 gift card (one winner for NAP or Soy Source) MICCO JAPAN: Counseling Session in Japanese with Strength-Finder Evaluation & Miyazaki Miwa signed book (three winners for NAP or Soy Source) – Equivalent to $480

■Entry Deadline: Wednesday, November 30th, 2022, 11:59 pm

■Announcement of Winner: Winners will be notified via email by Saturday, December 10th, 2022

■Promoter: North American Post Publishing, Inc. 519 6th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98104

All Nippon Airways (ANA)

Round-trip pair tickets to Tokyo

Equivalent to $3,000

www.ana.co.jp/ja/us

ANA Seattle – Tokyo (NH177/NH178) will be operating everyday starting Thursday, December 1st. (Currently, the flights are offered six times per week until November 30th except Mondays). In addition, from Sunday, October 30th, connecting flights have beem available from Narita Airport to Osaka (Itami Airport) and Nagoya (Central Japan International Airport) for both outward and return trips. Take this opportunity to start planning your fall and winter travel with ANA!

■Expiration Date：December 10th, 2023（Not valid on certain dates）

■Routes: Valid only for Seattle-Tokyo-Seattle.

■No change is allowed after the ticket is issued. ANA is not responsible for taxes and fees, excluding surcharges. Other details are described in Terms & Conditions.

*On October 11th, the Japanese government eased its waterfront measures and the situation has almost returned to what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, all entrants to Japan are required to submit either a proof of vaccination (3 doses) or a negative test result within 72 hours prior to departure to Japan, as listed in the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use List.

I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue

Dining vouchers totaling $600

https://ilovesushi.com

I Love Sushi on Lake Bellevue opened 36 years ago as the first sushi specialty restaurant in Bellevue. Our motto is to deliver delicious fine sushi with fresh ingredients prepared by Japanese methods. We provide not only sushi, but also “Japanese” food culture. Along with the best fish from local and Japanese fish markets, we also offer a variety of Japanese dishes such as sukiyaki, sashimi, and tempura. All the staff will continue to do their best to bring smiles to everyone’s faces.

■Expiration Date ：May 31st, 2023

■Dining coupons cannot be used for Tip.

■The difference in payment will be void if less than the face value of the voucher ($50 per voucher) is used.

UWAJIMAYA

Gift Cards totaling $220

Established in 1928, Uwajimaya is an iconic, family-owned business with deep roots in the Pacific Northwest. We strive to be the premier destination to learn, share and provide the best of Asian food culture through experiences and goods. Discover the freshest meats and produce, live seafood, beer & sake, Asian snacks and ready to eat food, housewares & kitchen supplies and so much more!

Puget Sound Coach Lines

Two passenger vouchers

for Snoqualmie Falls and Winery Tour

https://pscoachlines.com/japanese

Founded in 1984 in Seattle as a travel management and charter bus company, it is currently the only Japanese-owned bus company in Washington State. We offer a full range of tour arrangements including in-house bus charters, guide and interpreter arrangements, corporate training, and optional tours.

■Expiration date: December 30th, 2023 (some dates are not available)

*This tour is not available on the national holidays or when wineries are closed. We may also ask you to reschedule during periods when our reservations are busy.

Kinokuniya

Gift Card $100

https://usa.kinokuniya.com

We are a bookstore offering a wide variety of Japanese books, magazines, comics, English documents, Chinese documents, stationery, and goods from Studio Ghibli and other animation studios. We can also order books from Japan if requested. Please feel free to contact us. Kinokuniya membership is available for an annual fee of $25, which entitles you to a 10% discount on all purchases.

Nakagawa Japanese Restaurant

Gift Cards $100

www.nakagawa-japanese-restaurant.com

Nakagawa, located in Bothell, offers everything in Japanese seafood such as sea urchin and whitefish to local seafood such as oysters and mill clams. Our homemade desserts are popular. Sake and beer are also available. Families are welcome! We look forward to seeing you all

■Dining coupons cannot be used for tips.

■The difference in payment will be void if less than the face value of the voucher ($50 per voucher) is used.

MICCO JAPAN

Counseling Session in Japanese for 3 people (StrengthFinder Evaluation + Miyazaki Miwa Signed Book) Equivalent to $480

instagram:@oyakuwari13 twitter: @jusandou_miwa

The Strongest Fortune Telling for Marriage, “13 Destinies,” was released on June 24th. This is the long-awaited latest book by Miwa Miyazaki, who is currently writing the column “Miyako’s Applause for Your Helping Hands” in “Soy Source.” No.1 Amazon category ranking:(www.amazon.co.jp/dp/484707212X/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_EDCC0ZQZWTBY56SDZN72_0) This is a more detailed version of my previous book, “The 13 Personality Traits”! I hope you will learn more about your own personality! This book has been published in three countries and is now in print. If you would like to request a consultation, please send a DM on Twitter or Instagram.