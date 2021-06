Tsuru for Solidarity Call for Art

Tsuru for Solidarity is pleased to announce a call for art amplifying its mission through art. Tsuru is a Japanese American nonprofit focused on closing detention camps, resisting state-sponsored violence, advancing African American reparations, healing intergenerational trauma, and building community and solidarity. Selected artwork will be converted into prints to be sold at fundraisers. Downstream benefits include amplification of your work through Tsuru’s social media.

Deadline: Monday, June 28, 2021

Stipend: $500

Submit: 1-2 images or videos, artist’s statement, & statement of interest (200 and 400 words maximum, respectively).

Info: tsuruforsolidarity.org/tsuru-art

Statements. Artist: What kind of art do you make? What are your inspirations? How long have you practiced this artform? Interest: Why is this call meaningful to you? How do you describe the submitted artwork?

Questions to tsuruforsolidarity@gmail.com (place “Tsuru Call for Art” in subject line).