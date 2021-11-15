Home Community Firefighting Diversity Workshop

Firefighting Diversity Workshop

N.A.P Staff
The King County Fire Chiefs Association will host its first semi-annual Diversity and Recruitment Workshop on Saturday, December 11. Fire departments across the county are seeking qualified candidates with diverse backgrounds who may be interested in becoming firefighters but are unsure of how the hiring process works. Attendees of this workshop will learn about the benefits of a fire service career as well as how to navigate the complex hiring process. They will also have a chance to meet with mentors.

The workshop is open to anyone at least 16, and will be geared towards recruiting members of the BIPOC and limited English speaking communities, women, LGTBQIA+, and those with no prior fire service experience. The goal is to bring diverse applicants to fire departments who may serve as future firefighters in King County.

King County Fire Chiefs Association
Recruitment and Diversity Workshop

Dec 11, Bellevue, 8:15 AM-2:30 PM (Registration deadline: Nov 25)
Info: kingcountyfirechiefs.org

N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

