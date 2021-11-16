C-ID Review Board Ballots Available

Ballots are available for the Chinatown-International District International Special Review District (C-ID ISRD) Board. Community members who register for this election will receive a ballot and self-addressed stamped envelope by mail. Voters are encouraged to return ballots early to make sure they are received by the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods by Tuesday, November 30.

At present, nine candidates are vying for five positions for property owners, business owners, employees, residents, community participants, and at-large individuals. They include Matt Chan (participant in many organizations including InterimCDA and Wing Luke Museum), Brian Chinn (property owner), Ryan B. Gilbert (CEO of the Seattle Indian Health Board), Dean Kumiko Ninja Kawena Kubota (resident), Michael Le (business owner), Nella Qwan (Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce, Kin-On Nursing Home), Tanya Woo (Louisa Hotel, CID Community Watch), Andy Yip (many organizations including ICHS and International Examiner), and Ming Zhang (architect).

The ISRD board meets twice a month to review proposed changes to building exteriors, construction and demolition projects, new businesses, and changes to public spaces including parks and sidewalks. Board approval is necessary before the city will issue permits. The C-ID is one of eight Seattle historic districts administered by the city in this way.

The special character of the C-ID is recognized and protected by City Ordinance. In 1973, the ISRD Board was created to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the District. The Board is made up of seven members – five elected by the C-ID community and two appointed by the Mayor. Board members’ terms are typically for two years, and members may serve up to two consecutive terms.