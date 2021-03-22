Eating Vegan at Japanese Restaurants, #3: Yoroshiku

By Raechel Kundert, For The North American Post

Yoroshiku, Wallingford, offers many vegan side dishes, including a vegan sushi roll, deep fried shishito peppers with ponzu vinaigrette,* miso cucumbers, seasonal asazuke, and daikon salad. (*The peppers are fried in the same fryer as chicken, so you may want to pick something else if cross-contamination bothers you!).

For a main dish, look to the Mushroom Miso Ramen: ramen noodles in a mushroom miso broth topped with tofu, sweet corn, shimeji mushrooms, bean sprouts, bamboo shoots, kikurage, roasted seaweed, scallions, and sesame seeds.

The Gluten Free Ramen can also be made vegan by substituting the vegan broth for chicken broth! This ramen is made with yam noodles and topped with tofu, shimeji mushrooms, bamboo shoots, and mizuna.

Yoroshiku brings customs from Hokkaido to Puget Sound, taking traditional recipes and giving them a modern izakaya twist. Their sister location, Yoroshiku East, Bellevue, recently closed due to hardships caused by the pandemic, so now is an excellent time to show Yoroshiku some support.

Yoroshiku, 1913 N 45th St, Seattle, 98103. Daily, 11 am-2 pm, 4-8 pm. Takeout and delivery (Grubhub, UberEats). 206-547-4649.