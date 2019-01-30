Seattle JACL offers scholarships totaling $20,000

N.A.P., Retrieved from Seattle JACL press release

The Japanese American Citizens League, Seattle Chapter (Seattle JACL) is offering a total of $20,000 in scholarships for six incoming and/or current college students. Interested candidates may apply at http://www.seattlejacl.org/scholarships from January 4, 2019 until March 1, 2019. Face-to-face interviews will be held on March 30, 2019. Successful candidates will receive their award at a luncheon on May 4, 2019.

“In addition to honoring the legacy of our ancestors and other Asian Pacific American pioneers, JACL aims to continually support the next generation of leaders in all areas,” said Seattle Chapter President Sarah Baker. “Investing in young people is critical for a future that can sustain social justice for Asian Americans, and for all people.”

The scholarship programs include Aki Kurose Memorial Scholarship ($3000), Minoru Tamesa Scholarship ($3000), Bunshiro Tazuma Scholarships ($3000), The Cherry and Mas Kinoshita Scholarship ($3000), The Elaine Reiko Akagi Scholarship ($3000) and Dr. Susumu Shimokon Memorial Scholarships ($5000).

Applicants for these scholarships must be graduating from the Seattle Public Schools. The applicant must be applying or be enrolled in a publicly funded school in Washington State, such as a community college, a public technical school, or a Washington university for the fall of 2019. Minimum 2.0 GPA required.

For full scholarship information and to apply, go to jaclseattle.org/scholarships/. To become a student/youth individual member of Seattle JACL, go to jacl.org/member.

JACL is the nation’s oldest and largest Asian American civil rights organization. The JACL was founded in the 1920’s to address issues of discrimination targeted specifically at persons of Japanese ancestry residing in the United States. The Seattle Chapter JACL has been unafraid to tackle difficult and, often, controversial issues related to the wartime experience of our community and other civil rights issues. Today, the JACL is a national organization with a mission to secure and safeguard the civil and human rights of Asian and Pacific Islander Americans and all communities affected by injustice and bigotry. The leaders and members of the JACL also continue to promote and preserve the heritage and legacy of the Japanese American Community.