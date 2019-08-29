2020 JALD Applications close on September 13

by N.A.P Staff

Sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan and organized by U.S.-Japan Council, the Japanese American Leadership Delegation (JALD) program provides the opportunity for a select group of Japanese American leaders from across the U.S. to travel to Japan to engage with Japanese leaders in the business, government, academic, non-profit and cultural sectors. Upon their return, delegates collaborate with program alumni, the local consulates, the U.S.-Japan Council and local and national community organizations to continue strengthening ties between the U.S. and Japan. Applications should be submitted to Consulate General of Japan in Seattle (Contact: hiroaki.tojo@se.mofa.go.jp) by September 13.

Info: www.usjapancouncil.org/jald