New Year’s Greetings from NAP ー Tomio Moriguchi & Bruce Rutledge

Tomio Moriguchi, NAP Publisher

Happy Year of the Snake to our community of readers and advertisers! We are grateful for your support.

One of the highlights of 2024 was a very special trip this fall to Shikoku, Japan, with 20 others from our community. As many of you know, my father, Fujimatsu Moriguchi, was born near Matsuyama, a major city on Shikoku Island, and learned his trade in Uwajima. Our tour of the island was a wonderful experience that highlighted the close ties between Shikoku and Seattle. We dined and drank sake with Ehime Prefecture government officials, were greeted by the mayor of Uwajima, and had memorable interactions with students in Matsuyama and Uwajima. Perhaps the most amazing encounter was when our tour bumped into Ei Takahashi, the grandson of Prime Minister Takeo Miki. Takahashi was campaigning for a Diet seat in Tokushima when Don Mukai and Vicki Toyohara, members of our tour, introduced themselves. I had met Ei years ago when he was a young man studying in Tacoma. It was a delight to be reunited with him! And the cherry on top was that he won his race and is now in Japan’s Diet. Perhaps he will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps!

Bruce Rutledge, NAP General Manager

Happy New Year! Thanks to your support, The North American Post and Soy Source had a good 2024. Both publications are now in full color and in good hands as our editors settle into their roles. And now that the pandemic is well behind us, you will see our staff at community events, snapping photographs and interviewing people. It feels good to have those connections back.

We also continued our Japan tours in 2024 and are planning two more for this year. One of the highlights last year was a spring tour to Tokyo, Kyoto and beyond. It had us parading in the Kobe Matsuri along with Mayor Bruce Harrell. Also, we enjoyed a special autumn trip to Shikoku with Tomio. These are not cookie cutter tours: our deep connections here and in Japan always seem to deliver some very special moments. If you have not joined us yet, we hope you will.

