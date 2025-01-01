New Year’s Greetings ー Japan America Society of the State of Washington & Densho The Japanese American Legacy Project

Japan America Society of the State of Washington



Dear Friends and Community Members,

新年明けましておめでとうございます！

As Chair of the Japan America Society of the State of Washington (JASSW), an organization dedicated to fostering mutual understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States, I am thrilled to extend my warmest wishes for a joyful and prosperous New Year.

As we start 2025, we welcome the Year of the Snake in the Chinese zodiac. The snake is often associated with wisdom, intuition and transformation – all essential attributes as we embrace changes and growth in our evolving world.

As we face so much happening globally, the importance of grassroots connections cannot be overstated. It is the local relationships and community ties that empower us to foster resilience and mutual support. The Japan America Society strives to link together people and organizations who want to deepen the bonds of communities,. We can strengthen the foundation for cross-cultural understanding and partnership, and provide a sense of belonging.

We warmly invite you to engage in our upcoming events and activities that honor our rich cultural tapestry. Whether you are a long-standing member or joining us for the first time, there is a welcoming place for everyone in our vibrant community of JASSW.

Wishing you all great happiness, health, and prosperity in the year ahead.

Warm regards,

Masami Katayama

2024-2025 Chair of Japan America Society of the State of Washington

3010 77th Ave SE, Suite 102

Mercer Island, WA 98040

(206) 374-0180, jassw@jassw.org

Densho The Japanese American

Legacy Project

Dear Friends,

As we look to the New Year, I find myself reflecting on the importance of our work together. Now, more than ever, I believe that our efforts to preserve and share our history matter—especially as we confront increasing misinformation around our collective past. I am grateful to be part of a community with such a deeply held commitment to stewarding the stories of our past for the generations of tomorrow.

Together, in 2025, we will continue adding new oral histories, photo collections, and other precious historical materials to Densho’s archives. By preserving these primary sources, we ensure that the authentic voices and lived experiences of Japanese Americans remain at the heart of the historical narrative, fostering a deeper, more expansive understanding of Japanese American history. I am also excited to expand our educational offerings and introduce new resources that will bring stories of the World War II incarceration into classrooms here in Seattle, Washington and across the country. And I look forward to collaborating with many of you as we approach this essential work—whether you share a collection with Densho’s archives team, utilize our Koseki Retrieval and Translation Service to retrace your family’s roots in Japan, or join us at an upcoming event.

Happy New Year from all of us at Densho! Please take care of yourselves and each other. We will continue forward together.

In community,

Naomi Ostwald Kawamura

Executive Director

1416 S. Jackson St.

Seattle, WA 98144

https://densho.org/