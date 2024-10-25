Calendar from October 25th Print Issue

OCOTOBER
▪️Seattle Samurai Launch Event – Sat, Oct 26, 2-4 p.m., Mam’s Books, 608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience by Kelly Goto.
▪️Sessions Band Seattle – Sat, Oct 26, 8:30-11:00 p.m., 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Bringing some jazz, funk & soul music to their first appearance at Terry’s Kitchen! Featuring: Norm Santarin – keys, lead vocals; Gil Cabaccang – sax, vocals; Paul Titialii – guitar, vocals; Esau Flores – bass guitar; Matthew Vining – drums. $15 (incl. sales tax). Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.
▪️Kultivating Purpose: Effective Volunteer Management for Cultural Impact webinar – Tue, Oct 29, 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development presents speakers from Kultivate Labs will discuss how they harnessed volunteer efforts to create lasting cultural change using examples from Kapwa Gardens and UNDISCOVERED SF. The webinar will equip you to turn volunteers into catalysts for positive transformation. Register at: https://www.tfaforms.com/4973875?tfa_2317=701Rm00000MnAJJIA3.
▪️Reparations: Building Solidarity and Community – Wed, Oct 30, 6 p.m., Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle. Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) 30-minute documentary film and panel discussion with filmmaker Jon Osaki and local activists. Co-sponsored by Seattle Central College, AANAPISI Center, and Tsuru for Solidarity. Information at: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleJACL/.
NOVEMBER
▪️Diversity in Law Enforcement: Career Workshop – Sat, Nov 2, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Renton. S. King Co. Valley Police Agencies (Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Port of Seattle, Renton, and Tukwila). partnered to host this workshop. Seeking candidates from diverse backgrounds interested in a law enforcement career but unsure of hiring process. Includes those who identify as Black, Indigenous, People of Color, members of the LGBTQIA+ community, women, bilingual individuals, and those with no prior law enforcement experience. Lunch provided, must be 18 yrs. old+, RSVP required at: rentonwa.gov/valleypolicecareers. Confirmation email with location will be sent to registrants. RSVP deadline: Oct 27.
▪️Film Screening: Carving the Divine – Thu, Nov 7, 4:30-6:30 p.m., online only. Followed by discussion with filmmaker Yujiro Seki. Japanese with English sub-titles. Register to receive link at: https://jsis.washington.edu/japan/events/?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D177245587.
▪️Sapporo Food Fair – Wed, Nov 13 – Tue, Nov 26, all Uwajimaya locations. (For addresses, see: https://www.uwajimaya.com/.) Experience the rich flavors of Hokkaido, Japan featuring specialties from Sapporo! Enjoy a variety of offerings, including Sapporo ramen and popular sweets made with dairy products. Some stores will also have live demonstrations of crab bento boxes using abundant crab. Crab Bento Demonstrations:
Wed, Nov 13 – Mon, Nov 18 – Beaverton store
Wed, Nov 20 – Sun, Nov 24 – Seattle store
▪️Ayame Kai Guild’s Holiday Market – Sat, Nov 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, 3001 24th Ave S, Seattle. Unique Japanese gifts, specialty coffees, teas, food, baked goods, and raffle. Proceeds benefit Keiro Northwest’s elderly services: Nikkei Manor Assisted Living and Kokoro Kai adult day program. See: https://keironw.org/nikkei-manor/ayame-kai-guild/.