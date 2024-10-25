Calendar from October 25th Print Issue

▪️Seattle Samurai Launch Event – Sat, Oct 26, 2-4 p.m., Mam’s Books, 608 Maynard Ave S, Seattle. Seattle Samurai: A Cartoonist’s Perspective of the Japanese American Experience by Kelly Goto.

▪️Sessions Band Seattle – Sat, Oct 26, 8:30-11:00 p.m., 5625 119th Ave SE, Bellevue. Bringing some jazz, funk & soul music to their first appearance at Terry’s Kitchen! Featuring: Norm Santarin – keys, lead vocals; Gil Cabaccang – sax, vocals; Paul Titialii – guitar, vocals; Esau Flores – bass guitar; Matthew Vining – drums. $15 (incl. sales tax). Purchase online at: https://www.terryskitchenbellevue.com/.

▪️Kultivating Purpose: Effective Volunteer Management for Cultural Impact webinar – Tue, Oct 29, 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. National Coalition for Asian Pacific American Community Development presents speakers from Kultivate Labs will discuss how they harnessed volunteer efforts to create lasting cultural change using examples from Kapwa Gardens and UNDISCOVERED SF. The webinar will equip you to turn volunteers into catalysts for positive transformation. Register at: https://www.tfaforms.com/4973875?tfa_2317=701Rm00000MnAJJIA3.

▪️Reparations: Building Solidarity and Community – Wed, Oct 30, 6 p.m., Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway, Seattle. Seattle Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) 30-minute documentary film and panel discussion with filmmaker Jon Osaki and local activists. Co-sponsored by Seattle Central College, AANAPISI Center, and Tsuru for Solidarity. Information at: https://www.facebook.com/SeattleJACL/.