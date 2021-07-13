Obituary – Rev. Michihiro Yuasa

By Yuasa Family

Reverend Michihiro Yuasa (September 9, 1925 – July 8, 2021)

Rev. Michihiro Yuasa, retired Head Minister of the Konko Church of Seattle who served the community for 56 years passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021. He was preceded in death by his devoted and kind hearted wife of 67 years Kisa. Beloved father, grandfather and great grandfather whose spirit will continue to guide and protect us.

Rev. Michihiro Yuasa was born on September 9, 1925 in Mure, Shikoku Island in Japan. He emigrated to the United States in 1954 as a missionary for the Konko Church.

Rev. Yuasa will be fondly remembered as a kind but strong and compassionate man of deep faith who maintained and cultivated the Konko religion throughout North America. Loved and respected by all that knew him.

He is survived by his loving children Sachio Yuasa, Takashi Yuasa, Diane Guinasso, Eddie Yuasa; grandchildren (Chris, Mike, Megan, Kyle, Rob, Steve, Vince, Patrick) and great grandchild Mila Mae.

A Celebration of Life Service, attended by family only, will be held Saturday July 24, 2021 at the Konko Church of Seattle. The service will be recorded and available online after July 24. Please visit the KCNA website at https://www.konkofaith.org/konko-church-of-seattle/seattle-church-news-updates/ for the recorded service link.

Donations may be made to the Konko Church of Seattle.