National Trust for Historic Preservation Grants

In November 2021, the National Trust will begin accepting applications for the “Telling the Full History Preservation Fund,” a one-time grant program to help interpret and preserve historic places of importance to underrepresented communities across the country. The grant program will provide $25,000 and $50,000 to 60-80 humanities-based organizations working to interpret and preserve historic places of importance to underrepresented communities including, but not limited to, women, immigrants, Asian Americans… Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders…, and LGBTQIA communities.

“Telling the Full History” grants aim to support the core activities of humanities-based organizations as they recover from the pandemic and use historic places as catalysts for a more just and equitable society. Along with the funding, National Trust staff will provide technical assistance to grantees.

A broad range of humanities-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are eligible, including state and local preservation organizations, historic sites, museums, historical societies, and genealogical associations, as well as accredited academic programs in historic preservation, public history, and cultural studies of underrepresented groups. Additionally, local and state governmental agencies, such as state historic preservation offices, city and county preservation offices and planning departments, state and local commissions focused on different aspects of heritage, and publicly owned historic sites and museums can apply.

Funding will be awarded in these categories:

Research, planning, and implementation of public interpretive programs that utilize diverse historic places;

Research and documentation to enable local, state, and federal landmark designations to recognize places of importance to underrepresented communities;

Architectural design and planning to advance preservation and activation of historic buildings and landscapes;

Training workshops to support underrepresented groups in preserving and interpreting historic places.

Full guidelines and an application form will be posted on the NTHP website (savingplaces.org) in early Nov. To receive the latest updates, please join the NTHP grants interest list there.