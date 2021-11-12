Bruce Harrell Elected Mayor

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Bruce Harrell won the November 2 Seattle mayoral election with 58.8% of the votes (as of Nov. 8). With his win, he becomes the fourth Asian American elected as mayor of a major American city. He follows on the heels of the late Ed Lee (San Francisco, 2011-2017), and joins just-elected Michelle Wu (Boston) and Aftab Pureval (Cincinnati). Especially with the three recent wins, one can see and feel the wheels of progress turning slowly in the U.S.

In an email thanking his supporters, Harrell wrote, “I am deeply honored to have earned the trust of Seattle voters from all walks of life, and will approach the job of Mayor with the needed urgency – and humility – that this moment requires.”

Toshiko Hasegawa is also winning Port Commissioner #4 at 53.9%.