Home Community Bruce Harrell Elected Mayor

Bruce Harrell Elected Mayor

By
David Yamaguchi
-
Harrell on election night with family and supporters. Photo: Elaine Ikoma Ko

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Bruce Harrell won the November 2 Seattle mayoral election with 58.8% of the votes (as of Nov. 8). With his win, he becomes the fourth Asian American elected as mayor of a major American city. He follows on the heels of the late Ed Lee (San Francisco, 2011-2017), and joins just-elected Michelle Wu (Boston) and Aftab Pureval (Cincinnati).  Especially with the three recent wins, one can see and feel the wheels of progress turning slowly in the U.S.

Bruce Harrell on election night (center), with Tay Yoshitani (former Port of Seattle CEO), Tomio Moriguchi and his wife Jenny Li.
Photo: Elaine Ikoma Ko

In an email thanking his supporters, Harrell wrote, “I am deeply honored to have earned the trust of Seattle voters from all walks of life, and will approach the job of Mayor with the needed urgency – and humility – that this moment requires.” 

Toshiko Hasegawa is also winning  Port Commissioner #4 at 53.9%.

Previous articleProtect Your Financial Information Online ~MONEY TALK
Next articleFrank Abe’s Search for an Authentic History
David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR