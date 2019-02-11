Koda building coming to Japantown in 2020

by Misa Murohashi, the North American Post

Koda Condominiums, a 17-story condominium building is scheduled to open in 2020 next to the Hirabayashi Place in Japantown International District. The developer of the new condominium, Da-Li Development USA, was issued a certificate of approval for the final design by the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board on January 22nd . Community organizations including Chinatown International District Coalition and InterIm Community Development Association (CDA) – owner of the affordable housing Hirabayashi Place, had been casting skeptical opinions of this high-rise project during the two years of review processes. Da-Li Development USA started the condominiums’ presales in late 2018. 203 units, sizes ranging from 439 to 1276 square feet, are sold from less than $400,000 to more than $1.4 million, according to the developer.

Da-Li Development is a Taiwan -based developer and it recently opened its Seattle office in Pioneer Square. The developer has purchased the current McDonald’s parking lot near the Space Needle, which under new zoning can build a 160-foot-tall tower.