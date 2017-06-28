Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” Exhibit to Open at SAM

Yayoi Kusama’s “Infinity Mirrors” exhibit will open at Seattle Art Museum (SAM) on June 30. Kusama’s North American tour opened at the Hirshorn Museum in Washington DC to record crowds this spring. After Seattle, the exhibit will travel to Los Angeles, Toronto, Cleveland and Atlanta.

Kusama is one of Japan’s most important contemporary artists. In 1965, Kusama began using mirrors to transcend the physical limitations of her own productivity and achieve the repetition that is crucial to her art. Sculptural, architectural and performative, these installations blur the line between artistic disciplines and create a participatory experience by casting the visitor as the subject of the work. The exhibition at SAM includes five immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms: four you walk in to and one you peek into. The exhibition also displays over 60 pieces of Kusama’s earlier works..