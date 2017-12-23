DINE OUT: Taylor Shellfish Downtown Bellevue

by Misa Murohashi,

Located along Bellevue way inside of the new Lincoln Square South building, Taylor Shellfish’s forth Oyster Bar has upscale contemporary design with open kitchen, live shellfish tank and full bar.

Like Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square and Queen Anne locations, the new Bellevue restaurant serves freshest row oysters including Kumamoto ($3.25), Shigoku ($3) and Olympia ($3.5). Their sustainably farmed, oysters, clams, mussels and geoduck are all directly shipped from the company’s local firms in the Puget Sound. Olympia, the only native oyster in the Puget Sound, is must-try kind at Taylor’s oyster bars. While the species is at risk of extinction, the Taylor Shellfish has been making efforts to restore its populations. Olympia has very small meats but has extremely intense flavors. Beyond raw oysters, sashimi dishes such as Shiso Geoduck ($18) and Hamachi Tuna Carppaccio ($17) are highly recommended.

Established in 1890, Taylor Shellfish is local family owned shellfish producer. Maintaining their focus on sustainable farming committed to clean local seawater, the Taylor family today exports worldwide. It is fortunate to be able to enjoy their products locally.

Taylor Shellfish Downtown Bellevue

504 Bellevue Way NE, Bellevue

(425) 440-3875

Website