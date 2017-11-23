A new ryokan in Yugawara is attracting young foreign tourists since its grand opening in 2016. Yugawara, located near Hakone, is a hot spring village about two hours away from Tokyo. Hakone is famous for a stunning view of Mt. Fuji. The ryokan offers reasonable rates, dormitory room options, yukata and cosplay rental, and unique interior design, in addition to onsen (hot spring) experience. While the ryokan primarily targets foreign tourists, it also promotes local Japanese who would enjoy communicating with foreign tourists. A Ryokan stay in a hot spring village is something you must experience when you visit Japan. However it can be costly. A one night stay at The Ryokan Tokyo YUGAWARA may be an easy one night trip addition to your next Tokyo stay. For more information about the ryokan, visit their website.