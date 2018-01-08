Ringing in the Year of the Dog

by Bruce Rutledge,

The Chinese zodiac revolves around a 12-year cycle, with each year in the cycle assigned an animal. The year 2018 is assigned to the dog. People born this year and in 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958 and so on are said to be honest and faithful, responsible and smart. They take their relationships seriously, but they can also be stubborn and tend toward negative thoughts. Still, Year of the Dog people can keep secrets and inspire others.They get along especially well with people born in the years of the tiger, horse and rabbit. But relationships with dragons don’t usually work out.

The Chinese zodiac breaks down the 12-year cycle into five subsets: wood, fire, earth, gold (metal) and water. The year 2018 is an Earth Dog year, which means people born this year are good communicators, serious and responsible at work. Some of the most famous Dog Year people are Elvis Presley, Sophia Loren, Judi Dench, David Bowie, Steven Spielberg, Nicki Minaj and Leonard Cohen.

Local Dog Year people of note include the new mayor, Jenny Durkan, chef and restaurateur Tom Douglas, Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano and Breanna Stewart of the Storm.