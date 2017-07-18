ONE OK ROCK “AMBITIONS U.S. TOUR 2017” stops Seattle’s Showbox SoDo

Showbox SoDo | 1700 1st Avenue South, Seattle | www.showboxpresents.com

Fueled By Ramen recording group ONE OK ROCK is returning to Seattle on August 18th. Comprised of vocalist Taka, guitarist Toru, drummer Tomoya, and bassist Ryota, ONE OK ROCK is among Japan’s most popular and beloved hardcore rock band. Each of their last five releases debuted in the nation’s Top 5, including the #1 blockbusters “AMBITIONS” and “35xxxv.” “35xxxv (Deluxe Edition)” marked the band’s official U.S. debut and first all English language release which features the worldwide hit single/video “Mighty Long Fall,” now boasting over 40 million views at YouTube alone.

The “AMBITIONS U.S. TOUR 2017” kicked off on July 6th at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Brooklyn Bowl and will continue through mid-August, stopping at 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The coast-to-coast tour will feature support from special guests Set It Off and Palisades.

During the tour, the band will perform at the 2017 Journeys Alternative Press Music Awards, Fueled by Monster Energy where they are also nominated for “Best Breakthrough Band.” The awards are set take place July 17th at Cleveland, Ohio’s Quicken Loans Arena. Fans can visit www.altpress.com/vote up until the deadline of June 30th to cast their vote.

Known for their thrilling live shows, the band recently performed two massive concerts at Shizuoka, Japan’s Nagisaen before a cumulative audience of more than 110,000 which was captured in the official live video for their single “Taking Off.” No strangers to the road, ONE OK ROCK have also toured extensively in the U.S., teaming with such like-minded acts as All Time Low, Sleeping With Sirens, Issues, and 5 Seconds of Summer. As if that weren’t enough, ONE OK ROCK has made explosive main stage appearances at rock festivals in Europe, South America, Australia, and the U.S., including a well-received run on the 2014 Vans Warped Tour.

Fueled By Ramen is an American record label owned by Warner Music Group with distribution from one of the company’s main labels, Atlantic Records. The label has become the nucleus for today’s best and brightest punk-inspired rock/pop bands. Originally based in the college town of Gainesville, Florida, Fueled By Ramen now calls New York City home.