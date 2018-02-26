Home Community NVC Attends I Corps Centennial Ball

NVC Attends I Corps Centennial Ball

From left to right: Allan and June Nakamoto, Walt Tanimoto, Senior Consul Takeshi Murazawa, Lieutenant Colonel Fumio Takagi, and Mari and Alan Wilson.

Contributed by Walter Tanimoto, Nisei Veterans Committee

On 10 February 2018, members of the Nisei Veterans Committee (NVC) had the privilege to attend the I Corps Centennial Ball.  This was an invitation-only event, and the NVC was not only remembered by I Corps (pronounced “First Corps”) but was acknowledged as one the of the few community organizations attending this exclusive event.

The I Corps Centennial Ball was an Army black tie event and followed a formal program that included: Posting the Colors; National Anthem; Remarks by Lieutenant General Volesky, I Corps Commanding General; and Dancing following the formal portion of the event.

The I Corps Centennial Ball was a celebration of the 100th anniversary of I Corps.  The Corp was activated at Neufchateau, France on 15 January 1918, during WWI.  I Corps actually participated in battle during the Civil War, and has participated in WWI, WWII, and the Korean War.  It is the most decorated U.S. Corps in the active Army.  I Corps is also the only Corps aligned with a Combatant Command, U.S. Pacific Command, which is under the command of ADM Harry B. Harris Jr., who is a life member of the NVC and the highest-ranking officer of Asian American ancestry in the US military.

Attending the I Corps Ball is a reaffirmation of the relationship between the NVC and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.  That relationship, started many years ago, has flourished with ongoing programs including NVC: hosting the Japanese Ground Self Defense Forces (JGSDF) Luncheon with the 7th Infantry Division of I Corps, inviting I Corps Commanders to speak at the NVC Memorial Day event, and helping to educate I Corps soldiers on the Nisei experience.

In addition to mingling with members of the many military organizations and offices within I Corps and JBLM, the I Corps Centennial Ball also afforded the NVC another opportunity to directly engage with the JGSDF Liaison Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Fumio Takagi, and to further a partnership with the Japanese Consul General’s office, represented by Senior Consul Takeshi Murazawa.

NOTE: I Corps, also known as America’s Corps, is based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the State of Washington. It is a globally responsive and regionally aligned joint task force capable headquarters that focuses on the Pacific Rim and supports the U.S. Pacific Command’s theater campaign requirements.

 

