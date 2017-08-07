Interim CDA Holds 42nd Annual Pig Roast

by Bruce Rutledge

It has become a staple of summer in Seattle: the Interim CDA annual pig roast drew crowds to the Danny Woo Community Gardens on Friday and Saturday. Some came to help turn the spit, but most came to have a taste of the roasted pig and add a dish or two to the community potluck.

Those in attendance said this year’s roast had a strong community vibe. This was the first pig roast since the death of “Uncle” Bob Santos, a community leader who held a special place in his heart for the Danny Woo Community Garden, a space he was instrumental in creating back in 1975.

The pig roast is held to honor the gardeners and neighbors who help with the upkeep of Danny Woo Community Garden. Every year, volunteers gather to prep and cook the pig. Neighbors bring large plates of food to share at the potluck.

The garden contains about 100 plots that are looked after by the area’s mostly elderly residents. The 1.5 acre area serves as a rich gathering spot and the largest swath of green in the Chinatown-International District. Santos bought the garden from businessman Danny Woo for one dollar. As Santos recalls in his memoirs, Woo “almost choked on his pipe” when Santos made the offer, but eventually agreed to the deal for the sake of the community.