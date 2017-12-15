Grant Award to InterIm CDA From Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Retrived from InterIm CDA Press Release,

A community-based effort led by InterIm Community Development Association (InterIm CDA), received a multiple year grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to support their Set for Success program in the Chinatown International District and South Seattle.

InterIm CDA is on the front lines addressing homelessness, housing affordability and equity in our city and region. This grant award will provide much needed support for the holistic approach that InterIm CDA is taking with residents in their affordable housing to address health inequities, financial literacy, language and technology barriers and the lack of effective civic engagement on issues that directly impact low-income immigrants and refugees.

“I am overjoyed that we have been awarded funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation! We are now able to implement a holistic program in all InterIm CDA owned buildings. This is a unique, innovative and first time program in the Chinatown International District,” Pradeepta Upadhyay, InterIm CDA Executive Director commented on the organization press release.

In alignment with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation mission, InterIm CDA will work to build cohesion, resilience and capacity with low-income refugees and immigrant residents of five InterIm CDA-owned building in Chinatown-International District (CID) and Rainer Valley through a coordinated, systematic approach with five community partners; International Community Health Services (ICHS), Chinese Information and Service Center (CISC), Helping Link, and Seattle Business Education Hub (SBEH).

InterIm CDA has a 48-year history of advancing social justice and equity for Asians, Pacific Islanders, immigrants, refugees and low income individuals. As a nonprofit affordable housing and community development organization based in Seattle’s Chinatown/International District, ICDA owns 5 mixed-use affordable housing building with a total of 305 units with 577 residents and provides multilingual, culturally competent housingrelated and community building services to Asian, Pacific Islander (API) and immigrant and refugee communities in Seattle.