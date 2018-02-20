Film festival showcases 75 Asian American movies

by Bruce Rutledge,

The Seattle Asian American Film Festival begins February 22 with an opening night showing of Signature Move, an award-winning, comingof-age film about the love affair of a Pakistani Muslim woman and a female Mexican American wrestler. That sets the tone for four days of film that show just how vast and ever changing the Asian American experience can be.

The festival features 75 films shown at Broadway Performance Hall (opening night), Northwest Film Forum, the Wing Luke Museum and Rhein Haus (closing night party).

Some of the other highlights include a documentary called “Proof of Loyalty:

Kazuo Yamane and the Nisei Soldiers of Hawaii,” which follows Yamane from the 100th Infantry Battalion, a unit made up of Nisei from Hawaii, to his stint under Eisenhower in Europe; and “Resistance at Tule Lake,” a documentary that tells the tale of the 12,000 Japanese Americans who resisted the US government’s mass incarceration of their communities.

There are also a slew of short films on all sorts of topics, from dark to light. Check out the full program at http://seattleaaff.org/2018/. Tickets for most movies are $12 or $10 for students and seniors with proper ID. Opening night is $18, and a full festival pass goes for $80.